New Delhi: A day after violent protests killed two people and injured many in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet Muhammad remarks row, section 144 was imposed on in several areas in the capital city Saturday. Ranchi district administration, in a statement, said situation is now under control and CCTV footage and videos were being analysed.

“Sec 144 CrPC enforced in 12 PS areas of Ranchi. Situation under control, being monitored. Forces deployed. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinized and necessary actions will be taken. Identification process is going on,” Ranchi distict administration was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Internet services have been suspended in Ranchi till June 12 morning, the administration said.

Section 144 in Ranchi’s 12 police station areas

The administration imposed section 144 imposed in 12 police station areas of Ranchi city. These include:

Kotwali police station

Lalpur police station

Daily market police station

Doranda police station

Jaggnathpur police station

Chutia police station

Lower market police station

Hindpidi police station

Bariatu police station

Sukhdev Nagar police station

Argora police station

Pandra police station

Violent protests in Ranchi, 2 dead

Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday. Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors there said.

“There have been two deaths in connection to the protests in Ranchi. According to the post-mortem report, both of them died due to bullet injuries,” a RIMS official told Zee News.

Ranchi’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to the Medica Hospital with head injury, officials were quoted as saying by PTI. Besides the head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body on being hit by stones, they said.

Condemning the violence, Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against those involved. The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.