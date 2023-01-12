Home

BREAKING: Section 144 imposed in Kaziranga National Park. List of Restrictions Here

Section 144 in Kaziranga National Park. The restriction includes Kaziranga National Park as well as Tiger Reserve and its peripheral areas especially in the beels and other wetlands of the park.

Guwahati/Assam: The Golaghat district administration has imposed Section 144 with immediate effect in and around Kaziranga National Park in order to prohibit traditional community fishing during Magh Bihu.

“In order to prevent community fishing during the Uruka festival this weekend, the Kaziranga National Park authorities in association with the Subdivisional administration have imposed Section 144 at Burhapahar and Bagori range in Kaliabor”, an order issued by district administration read.

Section 144 in Kaziranga National Park: List of Restrictions

District magistrate has prohibited assembly and gathering of five or more persons. Taking out or organising processions for the next 60 days is prohibited. Bursting of firecrackers prohibited. Use of loudspeakers banned. Music bands in a procession prohibited. Social gatherings without permission prohibited. Protests/hunger strike prohibited.

What is Uruka Festival?

The first day of Magh Bihu is known as Uruka or the Bihu Eve. The word Uruka is originally derived from the Deori-Chutia word Urukuwa which means “to end”, signifying the end of the harvesting season as well the Pausha month.