Breaking: Several Feared Dead as Massive Avalanche Hits Gulmarg Ski Resort In Jammu and Kashmir

1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped as Avalanche Hits Gulmarg Ski Resort In Jammu And Kashmir

Gulmarg: One person was killed and several others feared trapped as a massive avalanche hit Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per initial reports, two more people are believed to be trapped in the avalanche. Rescue operations have started in the area.

“An avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated,” Baramulla Police said.

#WATCH | J&K: Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated, Baramulla Police say. pic.twitter.com/zsFBfBL0od — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

Last week, another avalanche had hit the remote Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. However, no casualties were reported. Giving details, the officials said an avalanche warning had been issued by the administration in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir.