Shanti Bhushan, Former Law Minister And Senior Advocate, Dies At 97

New Delhi: Former law minister and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan died at the age of 97 years on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. Notably, Shanti Bhushan served as the law minister of the country from 1977-79 under the Morarji Desai government. Prominent lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan is his son.