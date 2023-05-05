Home

News

India

Sharad Pawar to Continue as NCP Chief: Here’s What Made Him Take Back His Decision

Sharad Pawar to Continue as NCP Chief: Here’s What Made Him Take Back His Decision

Sharad Pawar's announcement comes hours after his resignation was rejected by top party leaders in the wake of emotional protests from the cadre in Maharashtra.

I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar said during a press conference. Photo: India.com

Mumbai: After the dramatic resignation, Sharad Pawar on Friday took back his decision and said he would continue as chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The announcement from Pawar comes hours after his resignation was rejected by top party leaders in the wake of emotional protests from cadre in Maharashtra.

“I can’t disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP),” Sharad Pawar said during a press conference.

You may like to read

He said the NCP core committee took this decision and after their decision, he took his decision back. “All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee,” Sharad Pawar said.

I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party… https://t.co/Qcf2NwidX7 pic.twitter.com/nt9jcod9Mf — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Why Sharad Pawar Changed Decision?

Earlier, the 82-year-old had told his party workers that he needed time to think about continuing as chief of the party that he founded in 1999.

“After reconsideration of everything, I announce that I will continue as the president of the party. I take back my previous decision,” Sharad Pawar said this evening.

“Everyone can’t be present in one press conference. Some of the people are here and some others are not. But this morning, senior leaders of the party, took a decision unanimously and made me aware of it. Everyone expressed their sentiments through that decision. So, raising a question as to who is present here and who isn’t or looking for meaning into this, is not correct,” Sharad Pawar said when asked about the absence of Ajit Pawar in his press conference

NCP Rejects Pawar’s Resignation

Earlier in the day, the Nationalist Congress Party passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar’s resignation as party chief and has requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. The resolution was passed after a party’s core committee met this morning to decide on the new national president of the NCP, following Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down from the post.

#WATCH | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers celebrate outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai as Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as the national president of the party. pic.twitter.com/l36qjDippY — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule along were seen arriving at the party office in Mumbai to attend the meeting.

The 18-member committee comprised of Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaidev Gaikwad, Narhari Jhirwal, Fauzia Khan, President, Nationalist Mahila Congress, Dheeraj Sharma, President Nationalist Youth Congress.

Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president’s post. And hours later, his nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former’s decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar.

NCP Workers Stage Demonstration

His resignation announcement was instantly met with emotional protests from party workers and leaders, who urged the veteran MP to reverse his decision.

NCP state president Jayant Patil had said that even though Sharad Pawar has taken the decision, people from acorss Maharashtra and other places people are requesting him to take back his decision.

“I have conveyed message of party leaders and workers. All sections of Maharashtra have requested Pawar Saheb to take back his decision, atleast for next elections,” Patil said yesterday.

The NCP State president said that several people have joined NCP because Sharad Pawar is head of the party. “We have explained all this to Sharad Pawar. Therefore everyone is requesting Pawar Saheb to take back his decision.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.