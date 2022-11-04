Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead in Punjab’s Amritsar During Protest, Accused Arrested

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. The incident happened when the Shiv Sena leaders were protesting outside the temple and someone from the crowd came and shot Suri. The suspected gunman opened fire at him and fled the spot.

According to police, the attacker was arrested immediately and the pistol seized. However, the local police urged the people to keep calm and not give in to any communal calls.

Notably, this is the second attack on a Shiv Sena leader in two days. In a similar manner on Thursday, two bicycle-borne men allegedly opened fire near the house of Punjab Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra in Grewal Colony on Tibba Road. However, the attackers were caught on the CCTV installed outside a neighbouring house.

The Shiv Sena leaders were holding a demonstration against the temple authorities after some broken idols were found in trash outside the temple premises. During the agitation, some unidentified people shot at Suri.

The killing of Sudhir Suri, just months after the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, raises questions over law and order under Bhagwant Mann’s Aam Aadmi Party that came to power in March.

Moreover, Sudhir Suri’s murder brings back memories of a series of killings of right-wing or religious leaders in 2016 and 2017, when the Akali Dal-BJP and the Congress were in power at different times.

In 2017, Ludhiana RSS leader Ravinder Gosain was also shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men and that was the eighth such incident in the state in about a year’s time.

Earlier, Suri made the news after being arrested on charges of using offensive language against a particular community and provoking religious sentiments in July this year.

The Sena leader had posted a video on social media where he, along with some of his associates, were heard saying objectionable words against the community.