New Delhi: Punjab Police on Wednesday presented gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The court has remanded him to seven-day police custody in Punjab. This comes after Lawrence Bishnoi was taken to Punjab after Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and also allowed Punjab Police's transit application.

Punjab Police submitted in the court that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder while sought the gangster’s transit remand saying that his custodial interrogation is necessary.

#WATCH | Punjab police bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Mansa district, Punjab He will be presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case today. pic.twitter.com/bhO7KGT8sO — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the “planned killing” of Moose Wala.

“The same has been corroborated by the upload on social media wherein Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Delhi Police had questioned the said accused Lawrence Bishnoi, and they have clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the key conspirator in the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala via press conferences,” Punjab Police said.

Advocate Vishal Chopra, appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi, opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be “eliminated” if transit remand is granted. Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer submitted that we are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. “We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only,” he added.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

(With inputs from Agencies)