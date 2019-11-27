New Delhi: After staying away from participating in political activities for more than a month, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is all set to address a number of rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand from December.

Starting from December 2, the Congress leader will hold four election rallies for his party in Jharkhand for the second phase of elections. On December 2, he will address the rally in Simdega assembly constituency.

Starting from Congress Working Committee’s (CWC) two meetings on Ayodhya issue to one meeting on alliance in Maharashtra, Rahul kept himself away from these political events. He also did not attend the programme on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary on October 31. He was last seen campaigning for his party’s candidates in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The state is going to polls in five phases starting from November 30 to December 20. The results of the polls will be announced on December 23.

As per updates, Rahul will address one rally in each of the four phases of the state. Recently, the Congress has released the list of 40 star campaigners for the state assembly polls.

Apart from Congress, BJP’s leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and several others have addressed a number of rallies for their party candidates in the poll-bound state.