Simrik Air Helicopter Ferrying Construction Material For India-Funded Project Crashes In Nepal
The helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project.
New Delhi: A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal, ANI report quoting officials. It said that the pilot is safe and that the helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project,
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: Only A Good Captain Can Manage Three Quality Spinners Well, Sanju Samson Has matured A Lot, Says Ravi Shastri
- Chikmagalur Assembly Election 2023: BJP’s CT Ravi To Face Old Friend-Turned Foe Thammaiah To Retain Seat
- Shimoga Assembly Election 2023: BJP Hopes To Retain Position By Fielding Lingayat Leader Channabasappa
A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal. Pilot safe. The helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project: Officials pic.twitter.com/IccWKzX0MH
— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.