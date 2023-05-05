Top Recommended Stories

  • Simrik Air Helicopter Ferrying Construction Material For India-Funded Project Crashes In Nepal

Simrik Air Helicopter Ferrying Construction Material For India-Funded Project Crashes In Nepal

The helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project.

Updated: May 5, 2023 3:30 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Simrik Air Helicopter Ferrying Construction Material For India-Funded Project Crashes In Nepal (Image: ANI)
Breaking: Simrik Air Helicopter Crashed in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha District.

New Delhi: A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal, ANI report quoting officials. It said that the pilot is safe and that the helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project,

Published Date: May 5, 2023 3:24 PM IST

Updated Date: May 5, 2023 3:30 PM IST

