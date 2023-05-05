Home

Simrik Air Helicopter Ferrying Construction Material For India-Funded Project Crashes In Nepal

The helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project.

Breaking: Simrik Air Helicopter Crashed in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha District.

New Delhi: A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal, ANI report quoting officials. It said that the pilot is safe and that the helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project,

A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal. Pilot safe. The helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project: Officials pic.twitter.com/IccWKzX0MH — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

