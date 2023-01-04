BREAKING: Snag Forces Paris-Bound Air India Flight To Make Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

Air India's Delhi-Paris flight returned to the bay at Delhi airport today after the aircraft detected a snag (flap issues).

Updated: January 4, 2023 3:31 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Air India Inks Historic Deal To Buy 500 Aircraft Days After Vistara Merger
Air India Inks Historic Deal To Buy 500 Aircraft Days After Vistara Merger

New Delhi: An Air India flight with 231 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday owing to a “flap issue”. The Paris-bound flight AI 143 took off at 1:28 pm and it made an emergency landing at 2:03 pm.

Also Read:

“Air India’s Delhi-Paris flight returned to the bay at Delhi airport today after the aircraft detected a snag (flap issues). The flight carrying around 231 passengers landed safely at the airport”, said the national carrier in a statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 4, 2023 3:22 PM IST

Updated Date: January 4, 2023 3:31 PM IST