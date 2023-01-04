BREAKING: Snag Forces Paris-Bound Air India Flight To Make Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

Air India's Delhi-Paris flight returned to the bay at Delhi airport today after the aircraft detected a snag (flap issues).

Air India Inks Historic Deal To Buy 500 Aircraft Days After Vistara Merger

New Delhi: An Air India flight with 231 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday owing to a “flap issue”. The Paris-bound flight AI 143 took off at 1:28 pm and it made an emergency landing at 2:03 pm.

“Air India’s Delhi-Paris flight returned to the bay at Delhi airport today after the aircraft detected a snag (flap issues). The flight carrying around 231 passengers landed safely at the airport”, said the national carrier in a statement.