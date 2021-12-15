New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu military chopper crash, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.Also Read - Virat Kohli Press Conference LIVE Updates Ahead of South Africa Tour: The Much-Awaited Presser Expected to Begin Shortly

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family", Indian Air Force said in a statement.