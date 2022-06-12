New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi due to COVID-related issues, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tests COVID Positive Day After Sonia Gandhi

In a tweet, Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi will be kept at the hospital for “observation” and her condition is stable.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to COVID related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” Surjewala tweeted.