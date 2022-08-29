Mumbai: SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai) landed safely on the runway. On landing, after vacating the runway, one of the tires was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. Aircraft was parked at designated bay as advised by ATC,” said SpiceJet spokesperson.Also Read - 'Operation Lotus' Failed in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal; Tables Confidence Motion in Assembly | 5 Points

It is being reported that the SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft that landed in Mumbai on Monday afternoon suffered a tyre burst on landing on the runway, however, the flight from Delhi had landed safely and was vacated upon landing. Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: 397 Fresh Cases, 5 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours