Mumbai: A SpiceJet flight from Kandla, Gujarat, on Tuesday landed in Mumbai after outer pane of the windshield cracked midair. This is the second incident in a day.

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla – Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurisation was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla – Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai: SpiceJet Spokesperson

The incident happened on the same day when another SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai landed in Karachi after its fuel indicator started malfunctioning.