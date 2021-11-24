New Delhi: The Sputnik light Covid-19 vaccine will be launched in India by December, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was quoted as saying by ANI. Reports had earlier suggested that there is a possibility of a speedy launch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India, and an application seeking regulatory approval for the jab is expected to be filed soon.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona to Hit Maharashtra in December? Health Minister Rajesh Tope Issues Stern Warning | Read Here

According to the sources Dr. Reddy's in talks with the Government of India to bring Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine to India.

Sputnik Light has already been approved and trials are already started in some other countries. Twenty-eight days after vaccination Sputnik Light vaccine was 79.4 per cent effective against the coronavirus. The trials were focused only on Russians who were not administered the second dose. Phase 3 clinical trials, involved 7,000 people and were conducted in countries Russia, the UAE, and Ghana.