New Delhi: Supreme Court Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to Delhi in an air ambulance for treatment. Details about his health condition are not yet known. MR Shah suffered the heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh.

As per media reports, the Supreme Court authorities are coordinating with Home Ministry and bringing him to Delhi by an air ambulance for treatment.