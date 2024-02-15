BREAKING: Supreme Court Holds That Anonymous Electoral Bonds Are Violative Of Right To Information And Article 19

Supreme Court says it has delivered a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the Central government’s Electoral Bond scheme which allows for anonymous funding to political parties

Supreme Court says political parties are relevant units in the electoral process and information about funding of political parties is essential for electoral choices.

Supreme Court holds that anonymous Electoral Bonds scheme is violative of Right to Information under Article 19(1)(a).

About electoral bonds scheme

The electoral bonds scheme, introduced through the Finance Act, 2017, has been a topic of debate and discussion in India. This scheme allows donors to anonymously send funds to a political party after buying bearer bonds from the State Bank of India (SBI). An electoral bond is an instrument in the nature of a promissory note or bearer bond which can be purchased by any individual, company, firm or association of persons provided the person or body is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.

The main objective behind the introduction of electoral bonds was to bring transparency in political funding. The bonds, which are available in multiple denominations, are issued specifically for the purpose of contributing funds to political parties. This system was introduced by amending three other statutes – the RBI Act, the Income Tax Act, and the Representation of People Act.

The electoral bond scheme has its advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, it allows donors to contribute to political parties without revealing their identity, which can protect them from any potential backlash or harassment. It also provides a legal and transparent way for political parties to receive funding. However, critics argue that the anonymity of the donors raises concerns about the transparency and accountability of political funding.

Despite the criticism, the electoral bond scheme has been used by various political parties to raise funds for electoral campaigns. The bonds have become a popular choice among donors who wish to support a particular political party without publicly disclosing their identity.

