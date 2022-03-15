New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Centre’s ban on the Malayalam news channel ‘Media One’ on security grounds and allowed the channel to resume the broadcast till further orders. The apex court, in its interim order, assailed a Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s decision not to renew the licence of the channel.Also Read - DJSE, DHJSE 2022: SC Relaxes Upper Limit For Age-Barred Candidates For Upcoming Judicial Exams

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast. However, the top court bench left the question open on whether the content of files on the basis of which the ban order was passed be given to the channel to enable it to defend itself. Also Read - She Has External Male Genitalia: Man Seeks Divorce From Wife, Accuses Her of Cheating

The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the High Court order. The Supreme Court issued the order after examining the pleas produced by the Ministry of Home Affairs raising security concerns over the company. Also Read - Plea in SC For Allowing Ukraine-Returned Medical Students to Continue Their Education in India

Supreme Court stays the government order on the Malayalam news channel 'Media One'; allows the channel to resume the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/ySm3riPKkE — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

On March 10, the top court had sought response from the Centre on the channel’s plea of against the Kerala High Court order upholding the Centre’s decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

It must be noted that the Central government had suspended the channel’s airing on January 31, citing national security issues. Later the channel claimed that it has not been informed of the exact reason behind the action against it.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court upheld the Centre’s decision to bar telecast of the Malayalam news channel and had dismissed the plea of Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd — which operates MediaOne — challenging the central government’s January 31 decision.

The high court had said that the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deny security clearance was based on intelligence inputs received from various agencies.

The central government had also said that the MHA denied security clearance over national security concerns based on intelligence inputs.

However, the channel had contended that MHA clearance was only required at the time for fresh permission/license and not at the time of renewal.