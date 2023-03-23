Home

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000 after finding him guilty under Sections 499 (Defamation), 500 (punishment for Defamation) IPC. He has also secured bail in the case.

BREAKING: Surat Court Convicts Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over 'Modi Surname' Remark, Gets 2-Year Jail Term

Surat: A Court in Gujarat’s Surat District today convicted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case for his remarks “why all thieves share the Modi surname” made during a political campaign in Karol in April 2019. The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000 after finding him guilty under Sections 499 (Defamation), 500 (punishment for Defamation) IPC.

Gandhi was later granted bail in the matter by the trial court and the sentence would remain suspended for the time being to enable him to file appeal against his conviction within 30 days.

“Rahul Gandhi has been convicted u/s 499 and 500 of IPC. The sentence awarded is for 2 years and against that sentence, he has plead that he may be released on bail till appeal period and as per law, the Court has granted him bail for 30 days and until appeal, the sentence is supended by the Court,” Ketan Reshamwala, Advocate for Purnesh Modi told the media.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while referring to “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi… how come they all have common surnames? How come all the thieves have Modi as surnames?”

“Rahul Gandhi told the Judge that whatever he said was not intentional,” says advocate Jignesh

VIDEO | “Rahul Gandhi told the Judge that whatever he said was not intentional,” says advocate Jignesh adding the prosecution requested the court to pronounce maximum punishment in the case. pic.twitter.com/vfLfiPQWBN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s 1st reaction after found guilty in Modi surname defamation case

In his first comment after the verdict, Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi and said, “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it.”

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन। – महात्मा गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

