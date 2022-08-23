Ferozepore: A suspicious object was on Tuesday found near City Police Station in Ferozepore. After getting information, an anti-sabotage team rushed to the spot. Giving details, Mohit Dhawan, Inspector, Ferozepore, said the police team is investigating further.Also Read - Mohali Girl Sells Pani Puri to Support Her Education, Netizens Are Inspired by Her Dedication | Watch

This is a breaking story…………………more updates will be added.