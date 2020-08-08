New Delhi: Indian food aggregator Zomato on Saturday announced that it was introducing a policy of ‘period leave’ in its organisation. The policy, which will apply to women employees and transgender workers, will give up to 10 days a year of period leave. Explaining the reason for implementing the period leave, Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said the decision was made in order to “foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance”. Also Read - Twitter Erupts in Memes After Protest From Kolkata Goes Viral, Trends #Zomato as Employees Quit Job-Burn Company T-Shirts

"There shouldn't be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave," Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said in an email to his employees. "You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day."

In 2017, Mumbai company called Culture Machine became the first organisation in India to institute the policy of period leave for its employees. A report by The Print said that the policy received a "lukewarm response" as only 8 per cent of women used their period leaves.

Employees of media house Mathrubhumi also have the policy of period leave.

Notably, majority of the women experience pain during the onset of their period. The condition is referred to as Dysmenorrhoea and is the most common menstrual disorder.