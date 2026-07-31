Tahir Hussain, four others awarded life sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has been awarded a life sentence in the Ankit Sharma Murder Case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, while four other convicts, Nazim, Qasim, Javed, and Anas, have also been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Delhi Police had demanded the death penalty for Hussain.

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New Delhi: Former AAP MCD councillor Tahir Hussain has been awarded a life sentence in the Ankit Sharma Murder Case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, while four other convicts, Nazim, Qasim, Javed, and Anas, have also been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Delhi Police had demanded the death penalty for Hussain. Meanwhile, six of the eleven accused in the same case were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Earlier, on July 13, the court convicted Tahir Hussain, Nazim, Kashim, Anas, and Javed on several serious charges, including murder, kidnapping, rioting, and inciting communal discord.

What is the Ankit Sharma Murder Case?

Ankit Sharma, a 26-year-old Security Assistant with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), went missing during the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi in February 2020. His body was recovered from a drain in Khajuri Khas on February 26. The post-mortem report revealed multiple severe injuries and wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon on his body. Following this, his father lodged a complaint accusing Tahir Hussain and others of murder.

What allegations did the Delhi Police make?

The Delhi Police alleged that during the violence, Tahir Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh had allegedly served as a hideout for rioters. The investigating agency claimed that stones, materials for making petrol bombs, packets of acid, slingshots, and other items were recovered from the premises. The police also submitted call detail records, mobile location data, forensic reports, and witness statements to the court.

What did Delhi’s Karkardooma Court say?

While announcing the sentence, Delhi’s Karkardooma Court observed that the manner in which the crime was committed was extremely brutal. The court noted that the savagery did not end with the murder itself; the body was dragged to a nearby drain, as if the hatred had not yet been satiated. The court further remarked that this crime falls under the category of the “rarest of rare” cases, stating that the heinous nature of the offense outweighs any mitigating circumstances.

What did ASJ Praveen Singh observe?

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Parveen Singh of Karkardooma Court observed that the crime was committed with extreme brutality during the communal violence. The body was dragged like that of an animal and dumped into a drain. It is worth noting that the Delhi Police had sought the death penalty for Tahir Hussain; however, the court stated that the prosecution failed to present evidence proving that the convicts possessed any violent tendency or predisposition to commit such a crime.