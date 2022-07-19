New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said the take-off for GoAir aircraft VT-WJJ which was operating flight G8-226 on Leh-Delhi route was rejected after a dog was found on the runway. The latest incident comes after 2 other GoAir flights suffered engine trouble and were grounded earlier in the day.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Building in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar Area, 5 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

According to DGCA, one GoAir flight from Mumbai to Leh was on Tuesday diverted to Delhi after a fault in its second engine was detected. And another GoAir flight Srinagar bound for Delhi turned back to Srinagar after a similar problem was found in the engine. Also Read - Delhi Man Hit With Bricks, Stones Over Parking Near Saket Metro Station; Dies

“Today GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Another flight Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Eng#2 EGT overlimit,” the DGCA said in a statement. Also Read - Domestic Flights: SpiceJet Announces 26 New Flights From July 22. Check Route Details Here

“We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA,” it said.

The development comes after the aviation regulator had on Monday warned airlines about “increased engineering related occurrences”.

After several incidents of tech snags were reported, the DGCA conducted spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation.

Moreover, the DGCA also mandated aircraft at base and transit stations to be released by only certifying staff holding AME (aircraft maintenance engineer) Category B1/B2 license.