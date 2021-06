Chennai: At least two persons have died and two others have been injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Rescue operations are underway. Also Read - Breaking News: 5 Staffers of Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh Suffer Burns After Hot Ash Falls on Them

Tamil Nadu: An explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Two dead, two injured. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/bXRXwS1vRr — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

