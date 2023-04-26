Home

News

India

10 Policemen, One Civilian Killed in IED Blast By Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

10 Policemen, One Civilian Killed in IED Blast By Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Ten policemen, one civilian killed in blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada: officials

10 Policemen, One Civilian Killed in IED Blast By Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Raipur: 10 police personnel and one civilian were killed in a blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday. According to officials, the attack was launched at a vehicle carrying a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) dispatched from Dandewada for an anti-Naxal operation after receiving intelligence of the presence of Maoists in an area under Aranpur Police Station limits.

The blast was carried out when the team was returning after the operation.

You may like to read

#WATCH | IED attack by naxals in Dantewada | “…10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack…Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. Search operation is underway,” says IG Bastar, P Sundarraj. pic.twitter.com/3jebxQkWRH — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Confirming the incident, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”

दंतेवाड़ा के थाना अरनपुर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत माओवादी कैडर की उपस्थिति की सूचना पर नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के लिए पहुंचे डीआरजी बल पर आईईडी विस्फोट से हमारे 10 डीआरजी जवान एवं एक चालक के शहीद होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। हम सब प्रदेशवासी उन्हें अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं। उनके… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 26, 2023

“The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace”, the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans. Shah took to Twitter and wrote,”Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans.”

Amit Shah Speaks to Chhattisgarh CM about Naxal attack in Dantewada

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident that claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one driver.

In the telephonic conversation, the Home Minister also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the Centre would give all possible help to the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.