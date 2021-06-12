Srinagar: Two cops were martyred after terrorists attacked a joint team of police and CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir today. The incident took place in Sopore’s Arampora. Two civilians were also killed during the militant attack. The Kashmir IG said the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attack. Also Read - Councillor, Policeman Killed in Sopore Attack; Cops Say LeT Terrorist Involved

“Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack,” Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a joint party of police and CRPF in the main market of Sopore town.

“One civilian was injured in this incident. He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off for searches.

Further details are awaited.