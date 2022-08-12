New Delhi: In a major success, Uttar Pradesh police claimed to have busted a major terror plot on Friday as it arrested an alleged operative of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban from Saharanpur, reported media platforms. The accused was tasked with killing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police added.Also Read - 4 Dead, Several Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in UP’s Banda; Search Ops Underway

The accused, identified as Mohammad Nadeem, was arrested by the UP anti-terrorism squad. According to police, Nadeem had been tasked with killing former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who was recently involved in a controversy for making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

Police said Nadeem had been linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban. He had been in constant touch with operatives based out of Pakistan from 2018, police added.

Nadeem used different social media platforms to connect with his handlers, who had tasked him with killing Sharma, police said further.