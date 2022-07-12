Srinagar: Terrorists open fired at Jammu and Kashmir Police Naka in Lal Bazaar of Srinagar on Monday. According to the early reports, one cop has succumbed to the injuries while two others are critically injured. The victim was identified as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Shiv Sena Will Support Droupadi Murmu, Announces Uddhav Thackeray

In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, "ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow."

#Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of #Srinagar city. In this #terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 12, 2022

Also Read - JK Police SI recruitment Exam Cancelled, Merit List of 1,200 Scrapped | Deets Inside