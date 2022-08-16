Breaking News: One civilian died and another was injured after terrorists opened fire at an apple orchard in Shopian, Kashmir police said on Tuesday. Both are Hindus, police added.Also Read - BREAKING: 6 ITBP Jawans Killed, Over 30 Injured As Bus Plunges Into River In J&K's Pahalgam

“Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off,” Kashmir police tweeted from its official handle. Also Read - Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE: 31 Ministers Take Oath; Portfolios To Be Allocated Shortly

Further details shall follow, the tweet added. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi Reports 1,227 Fresh Covid Infections, Active Cases Stand at 7,519