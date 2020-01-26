New Delhi: After fighting over a string of issues, in an apparent thaw between West Bengal Chief Minister and the Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar invited CM Mamata Banerjee to Raj Bhavan at the Republic Day tea party. The duo also exchanged pleasantries.

The disagreement between the duo flared up over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Even on Saturday, the Governor hit out at the Mamata government in his Republic Day speech.

“Our Constitution provides a resolution of all disputes and issues between the state and the Centre. A path of confrontation between the two is not the way out. There must be coordination and we must work in that direction,” said the governor in the message.

The Governor also described the state’s violence record as “worrisome”.

Continuing to take potshots at the state government, Dhankhar said: “All people holding Constitutional positions are required to set an example by acting within their limits and disregard is both dent and taint on democracy.”

Highlighting the “great role” government servants have to play both in governance and in the development of the state, he asked them to “avoid unacceptable association with political outfits” and be “non-partisan” in their conduct.

“There is much to be done in that direction,” he said. The country’s Constitution, culture and historic legacy provide no room for intolerance, Dhankhar said. “We must learn to respect each other”s point of view and any disagreement should be with grace.”

He said the state had pride of place earlier in the field of business and industry, and “we need to regain that golden period. All of us should work together in that direction”.

