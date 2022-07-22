Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said that a 35-yr-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE on July 6 has tested positive for monkeypox. “He was admitted with fever at Manjerry Medical College Hospital on 13th & from 15th he began showing symptoms. His family & close contacts under observation”, George said.Also Read - Monkeypox Virus Could Become Entrenched As New STD In The US

Earlier this week, a 31-year old man who arrived in Kerala from Dubai tested positive for monkeypox, making it the second case in India this year. State health minister Veena George said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur in north Kerala and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.

The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

The first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

