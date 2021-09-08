Kolkata: Three bombs were hurled at West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s home near Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The incident was brought to light by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who termed the explosions as “worrisome”. The BJP has blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident.Also Read - Breaking News Updates, 6 September 2021: Health Ministry Recommends Measures to Control Nipah Virus Outbreak in Kerala

“Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial,” Dhankhar tweeted. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Restrictions Imposed, Internet Services Suspended in Jammu and Kashmir, Says IGP Vijay Kumar

