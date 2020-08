New Delhi: Three terrorists have been killed in a Police encounter on Saturday morning. The encounter started on Friday evening at Zadoora area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter, Search on to Nab Others

The terrorists have not been identified yet, Also Read - Pakistan Chooses to Evade Responsibility on International Terrorists: MEA on Pulwama Chargesheet