New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mausam Noor on Monday moved a privilege motion against Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi for his comments regarding the House made during his interview to a news channel. Speaking exclusively to NDTV on December 9, Justice Gogoi had said, "I go to the RS when I feel like when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip." He had made the remarks when asked about his attendance in the Upper House.