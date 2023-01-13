Home

News

India

British Airways Trainee Agent Arrested For Hoax Bomb Call To SpiceJet Flight in Delhi

British Airways Trainee Agent Arrested For Hoax Bomb Call To SpiceJet Flight in Delhi

The incident happened when the Delhi-Pune SpiceJet was scheduled to depart from the IGI Airport at 6.30 PM on Thursday.

British Airways Trainee Agent Arrested For Hoax Bomb Call To SpiceJet Flight

New Delhi: A British Airways trainee ticketing agent was on Friday arrested for a hoax bomb call to SpiceJet flight on Thursday. After receiving the bomb threat call, the airlines had halted the departure and conducted a thorough search. However, the authorities did not find anything suspicious on the plane. After the incident was reported, the Delhi Police had constituted a special team to trace the caller.

“Security officials thoroughly inspected it and did not find anything suspicious. The call was later declared as hoax,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

The incident happened when the Delhi-Pune SpiceJet was scheduled to depart from the IGI Airport at 6.30 PM on Thursday and just before the take-off, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft.

During that time, the boarding of passengers for the flight had not started and after the call was received, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay and was thoroughly inspected by security officials.

Identified as Abhinav Prakash, the trainee ticketing agent of British Airways was arrested for making a hoax bomb call to the SpiceJet call center at IGI Airport in Delhi.

Accused disclosed that his friends Rakesh & Kunal went on a road trip to Manali & became friends with 2 girls. Both girls were departing to Pune via the SpiceJet flight. His friends told him to find out a plan to somehow delay their departure from Delhi: DCP, IGI Airport (2/3) — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

The accused stated that his friends Rakesh and Kunal went on a road trip to Manali and became friends with 2 girls and both the girls were departing to Pune via the SpiceJet flight.

The accused said his friends told him to find out a plan to somehow delay their departure from Delhi.

To pursue the instigation, all three formulated a malicious plan of making a hoax bomb call at the call center of Spicejet Airlines, with an ulterior motive of getting the flight canceled.

Kunal and Rakesh are presently absconding, said Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP IGI Airport.