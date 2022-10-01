New Delhi: The Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan is withheld in India, news agency ANI reported. The Twitter handle showed that the account has been withheld in response to a legal demand. Following this the Twitter feed of the Pakistan government “@GovtofPakistan” is not visible to Indian users.Also Read - Annexation of Ukrainian Regions: Why India Abstained on UN Vote Against Russia?

However, it is yet to be ascertained what prompted the microblogger's action against the official twitter handle of the Government of Pakistan. This is not the first time, Pakistan government's Twitter account has been withheld from India. Earlier in July, the account was withheld but had been reactivated and was visible.

According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order. Twitter said that if it "receives a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time."

Furthermore, the social media giant,”Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s).” In June, Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt.