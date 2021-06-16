New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between the government and Twitter over the new IT rules, the microblogging platform today lost legal indemnity in India for not complying with the directives, NDTV reported sources as saying. This means that Twitter can now be charged for users’ posts. “Due to their non-compliance, their protection as an intermediary is gone. Twitter is liable for penal actions against any Indian law just as any publisher is,” the sources further told the leading news channel. Also Read - Twitter Appoints Interim Chief Compliance Officer, to Share Details With IT Ministry Soon

This came shortly after a case was filed against Twitter in Uttar Pradesh over a video which went viral on the social media platform. The video showed four men beating an elderly man, chopping his beard, and asking him to chant ”Jai Shri Ram” in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

The FIR filed by police charges Twitter for “flaring communal sentiments” by not marking the video as manipulated media. The UP Police has maintained that it was not a communal incident.

“Since they do not enjoy any protection and they did not flag this video as manipulated media, they are liable for penal action,” government sources told further told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Twitter is likely to lose its status as intermediary platform in India for not complying with new guidelines. “Twitter to lose its status as intermediary platform in India as it does not comply with new guidelines, it is the only social media platform among mainstream that has not adhered to new laws,” ANI quoted government sources as saying.

The social media giant on Tuesday appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer and said the details of the official will be shared with the IT Ministry directly soon. The Centre had issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to “immediately” comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Indian government over delay in complying with the new IT rules that mandate large digital platforms to undertake greater due diligence, and make them more accountable and responsible for the content that is hosted.

As per the rules, significant social media intermediaries — those with over 50 lakh users — are required to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be residents of India.