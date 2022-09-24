Srinagar: In another attack by the terrorists, two migrant labourers were critically injured on Friday in Jammu And Kashmir. Giving details, Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorists fired upon and injured 2 labourers of Bihar at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama.Also Read - Divine Punishment? Timber Smuggler Crushed To Death By Tree He Was Cutting Down In Budgam

Police further added that the injured workers have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Police said the victims have been identified as Shamshad and Faizan and their condition is stated to be stable.

Notably, the Union Territory has been rattled by attacks on migrant workers in recent months.

Last month a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead in Kashmir’s Bandipore. Quickly, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment but later died during treatment.

In June this year also, terrorists fired on two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, killing one.

It must be noted that since October 2019, non-local workers have often been targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.