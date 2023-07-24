Home

Two-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat’s Junagadh, Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

The incident was reported at around 1:30 PM, and as soon as the information was received, the rescue team rushed to the sport and started the rescue operation.

Over five to six people are feared trapped under the debris.

Junagadh: A two-storey building collapsed in Gujarat’s Junagadh on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest that over five to six people are feared trapped under the debris. Notably, many buildings have collapsed after heavy rains in the state since July 22.

Building Collapses In Junagadh: Watch Video

#WATCH | Gujarat | A two-storeyed building collapsed in Junagadh. Several feared trapped. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/nxVeU0njSn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

The building collapse incident was reported at a time when the entire state of Gujarat is witnessing a deluge, and Junagadh has been grappling with severe flooding recently. Reports also suggest that ambulance services have reached the spot to take the victims to the hospital.

Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat

Heavy rains in various parts of Gujarat led to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka. The level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams overflowed due to incessant rain battering parts of Gujarat’s Dwarka for the last four days.

In the meantime, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat in the next 24 hours adding that the state would witness more than 20 cm of rain and it may continue at isolated places.

Monsoon in Active Phase, Says IMD

Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist says, “At present, the monsoon is in the active phase… So under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is already occurring over the state of Gujarat which will continue for the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 20 cm. Thereafter heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places.”

The IMD has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till July 24. In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to recent heavy rainfall.

Shah spoke to Gujarat’s Chief Minister as the state is battered by heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in its multiple cities. In the Junagadh district of Gujarat, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers.

NDRF Rescues People From Waterlogging

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday rescued three people, including a pregnant woman, after they were trapped in Gujarat’s Mocha village due to water logging.

“As per information received from Police Inspector Madhavpur that a pregnant woman is trapped at Mocha village due to water logging, a team of 6th battalion NDRF conducted a rescue operation and safely rescued three persons,” NDRF stated.

In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas.

In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajkot faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rain on Thursday.

