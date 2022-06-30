New Delhi: The two accused, who allegedly beheaded a tailor for supporting Nupur Sharma who made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, were sent to judicial custody till July 13. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men, on Thursday presented the two accused before the Udaipur sessions court.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Actor Pranitha Subhash Invokes 'Hindu Lives Matter,' Says 'The Screams Will Haunt us'

The NIA on Thursday said it suspects the role of a “terror gang and not a terror outfit” while adding that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident. The central agency also denied reports of some media outlets regarding the involvement of a few terror outfits, saying “all are based on speculation.”

“There will be many group members of the accused. It is not just two. There will be a bigger group. The preliminary inquiry suggested that there may not be any terrorist group involved in the murder but a terror gang. Some media reports about the links of the two accused with some terrorist outfit are based on speculation,” a senior NIA officer said.

NIA on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, in Rajasthan’s Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight.

The anti-terror agency has filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code.