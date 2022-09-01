New Delhi: An Udaipur-bound IndiGo flight on Thursday returned to Delhi airport after its engine experienced vibrations. A DGCA source told India Today that the IndiGo flight 6E 6264 was involved in an air turnback due to some vibrations reported in engine number two. However, all passengers are safe.Also Read - Airfare Cap on Domestic Flight Tickets Removed: Here’s What IndiGo, Vistara Plan to Offer to Passengers

Soon after the take-off, the IndiGo flight returned to Delhi airport at 6:14 PM. Also Read - Passenger Stuffs Rs 41 Lakh In Lehenga Buttons, Caught at Delhi's IGI Airport | Watch

In a similar incident earlier in the day, a Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi airport after it suffered an autopilot snag shortly after take-off. Also Read - IndiGo Flight Reports 'Engine Stall Warning' Mid-Air After Bigger Jet Flying Close To It Creates 'Wake Turbulence'