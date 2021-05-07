New Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan died due to Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday. Rajendra Nikalje, popularly known as Chhota Rajan was being treated at AIIMS for Covid-19 complications. He was shifted to AIIMS from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on April 26 after his health deteriorated. Rajan was also accused of the murder of journalist J Dey and had more than 70 cases of murders and threats to kill. Also Read - Live Guitar Session & Antakshari: Gujarat Medicos Take The Musical Route to Cheer Up Covid Patients

Rajan was serving life imprisonment in Tihar Jail after a Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court had sentenced him and eight others for the 2011 killing of veteran journalist J. Dey. Dey, a renowned crime reporter of Mumbai, was gunned down on June 11, 2011, near his residence in suburban Powai. Once when asked by journalists to comment on his conviction, Rajan had remarked "Theek hai." (It's okay).

Moments after Rajan’s death, journalist J Dey’s friend and journalist Sandeep Unnithan tweeted: “Gangster #ChhotaRajan dead. A month short of the 10th death anniversary of my friend J Dey whom Rajan’s goons gunned down in Powai.”