Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Car Hit By Truck In J&K’s Banihal, No Injury Reported

Law minister Kiren Rijiju's car on Saturday evening met with a minor accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal area, ADG Mukesh Singh said.

Updated: April 8, 2023 8:35 PM IST

By Anurag Kumar | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Car Hit By Truck In J&K: Law minister Kiren Rijiju’s car on Saturday evening met with a minor accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal area, ADG Mukesh Singh said. “All are safe and it’s a minor accident. Everything is under control,” the ADG said. The minister’s car was hit by a truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the road accident.

A video has surfaced that shows security personnel rushing to the car to escort the minister safely.z

Earlier in the day, the Law Minister had tweeted that he will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir to attend legal services camp. The minister wrote, “Going from Jammu to Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir to attend Legal Services Camp. Many beneficiaries of the Central Govt Schemes are attending the function along with Judges and NALSA team. Now, one can enjoy the beautiful road throughout the journey.”

 The Law Minister is now returning to Delhi.

Published Date: April 8, 2023 8:00 PM IST

Updated Date: April 8, 2023 8:35 PM IST

