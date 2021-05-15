Lucknow: The corona curfew in Uttar Pradesh has extended by 10 more days till May 24 in view of the ongoing pandemic situation in the state. The lockdown decision was taken a day after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials of the state to review the COVID-19 situation. According to reports, the deadly viral infection has reached the rural parts of the state, becoming a growing concern for the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Also Read - Liquor Shops Allowed to Open in Noida, Other Cities From Today. Check Timings And Other Details Here

To bring some relief to the local retailers, shopkeepers and street vendors, the UP government announced Rs 1,000 as an allowance, along with ration for the next three months. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extended Till May 10; E-pass Mandatory For Movement

The UP lockdown was earlier extended till May 17. During this period, all essential services were allowed. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Covid-19 Curfew Extended Till May 6. Read Details

More details to be added to the story….