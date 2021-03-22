Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for Covid-19, and urged those who have come in contact with him to get tested. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has placed himself under isolation. Also Read - After Ripped Jeans Remark, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Says America Ruled India For 200 Years

In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, ”My corona test report came back positive. I’m fine and I have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked.”

See the tweet here:

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं ठीक हूँ और मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021

Notably, he was scheduled to visit New Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit. “He will be here for four days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers,” an official from the Chief Minister’s office had informed.

Earlier on Friday, Rawat had met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital. The newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who triggered a controversy with his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans, on Sunday, stoked another row, saying people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing an event at Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar, Rawat said, “Jisne 20 bacche paida kiye usse humne ek quintal anaj diya. Jisne do paida kiye unko 10 kilo. Jab waqt tha toh bacche paida kiye nhi….ab jisko jayada aanaj mil raha hai usse jalan kaisi (the family with 20 kids were distributed one quintal of rice while the family with two kids got 10 kgs of rice. You did not give birth to enough kids when there was time…so there is nothing to be jealous of).” Rawat also made a factual error when he said in this speech that “America enslaved India for 200 years”.

(With ANI inputs)