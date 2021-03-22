Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for Covid-19, and urged those who have come in contact with him to get tested. Also Read - 'Janata Curfew' Anniversary: When Indians Clapped Hands & Banged Utensils, Twitter Remembers The Day With Memes

In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, "My corona test report came back positive. I'm fine and I have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked."

Notably, he was scheduled to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today.