New Delhi: At least 22 people were killed after a bus carrying 40 pilgrims fells into a gorge near Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The bus was on its way to Yamunotri from Madhya Pradesh after it met with the accident.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to Declare Class 10th, 12th Result Soon At upresults.nic.in | LIVE Updates

Police teams have reached the spot and further probe is underway. Also Read - French Open: Rafael Nadal on Wimbledon Participation With Troubling Foot Injury

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Visuals from the gorge in Uttarkashi district where a bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell down. 22 pilgrims have died & 6 people have been injured. Local administration & SDRF teams engaged in rescue work; NDRF team rushing to spot. pic.twitter.com/g0KDBRdDMe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022

Also Read - US, South Korea Fire Missiles to Sea, Matching North's Launches

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said all arrangements have been made to “treat the injured and bring the dead bodies to the state”.

“Arrangements are being made to treat the injured and bring the dead bodies to Madhya Pradesh. The family should not feel alone in this hour of grief, we are with all the bereaved families,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a series of tweets.

“The death of pilgrims of Panna district of Madhya Pradesh after a bus going to Yamunotri Dham on pilgrimage to Chardham in Uttarakhand fell into a gorge. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss… peace..,” Chouhan said.