Lucknow: A Vistara flight from Varanasi to Mumbai on Friday made emergency landing at Varanasi after suffering bird hit mid-air. Giving details, the DGCA said the A320 aircraft VT-TNC operating flight UK622 (Varanasi-Mumbai) was involved in an air turn back to Varanasi due to a bird hit.

The aircraft has made the emergency landing in Varanasi and the radome is damaged, the aviation general added. The aircraft has been declared aircraft on ground (AOG), by the DGCA.

Vistara A320 aircraft VT-TNC operating flight UK622 (Varanasi-Mumbai) was involved in an air turn back to Varanasi due to a bird hit. Aircraft has landed safely in Varanasi and radome is damaged. Aircraft is declared aircraft on ground (AOG): DGCA pic.twitter.com/Z33vEQ2jcp — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

In a similar incident, Go First flight G8911 recently returned to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit. The flight had taken off for Chandigarh from Gujarat when the incident happened.

Last month, a Vistara flight A320 had to be towed to the terminal after landing safely at Delhi Airport from Bangkok.

Giving details, Vistara said in a statement that after landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, the flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay, the airline said.