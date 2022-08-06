Vice Presidential Election 2022 Latest Update: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday declared Vice President of India, after winning the election by 346 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva. Notably, Dhankar bagged 528 out of a total of 725 votes cast while 15 were termed invalid. On the other hand, Margaret Alva secured only 182 votes in the election.Also Read - Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar Becomes New Vice President, Congratulatory Messages Pour in

Lok Sabha general secretary Utpal K Singh made the announcement and said out of 780 electors comprising elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and elected members of Lok Sabha, 725 electors cast their vote. The total voter turnout was 92.94 per cent, he added. Also Read - Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Expected Before August 15; Check List Of Potential Ministers From BJP, Shinde camps

“NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 were termed invalid, Opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election,” Utpal K Singh said. Also Read - Was Offered Rs 25 Crore For Rajya Sabha Vote, Rs 60 Crore To Revolt Against CM Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan Minister

The counting of votes began soon after the polling for the vice presidential election ended at 5 PM. The voting began earlier this morning at 10 AM.

The prime contest was between NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, former West Bengal Governor and the front-runner, and opposition candidate Margret Alva, a former union minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among top political leaders who cast their vote on Saturday in the vice-presidential election. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also cast their votes as did the other MPs.

The Vice-President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. The voting is by secret ballot. The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.

The new Vice President will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.