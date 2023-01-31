Home

News

India

BREAKING: Visakhapatnam Is Andhra Pradesh’s New Capital

BREAKING: Visakhapatnam Is Andhra Pradesh’s New Capital

BREAKING: Visakhapatnam Is Andhra Pradesh's New Capital. "Here I am to invite you to Andhra Pradesh's capital. Vishakapatnam will be the new capital. I will also shift base to Visakhapatnam", announced CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam is Andhra's New Capital (Picture Courtesy: Google Maps)

Andhra Pradesh New Capital: Making a big announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag will be the new capital of the state. “I am here to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which will be our capital. I will also be shifting to Vizag. I invite you and your colleagues to see for yourself how easy it is to do business in Andhra Pradesh,” CM Reddy said, while speaking at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi.

#WATCH | “Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come. I will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come”: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi pic.twitter.com/wANqgXC1yP — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023



Moreover, CM Reddy asserted that Vizag, as the headquarters will also be the base of the state’s governor. However, the legislature will function from Amaravati.

VISAKHAPATNAM IS ANDHRA’s NEW CAPITAL. WHAT WE KNOW

The decision to shift Andhra capital to Vizag comes ahead of the 2-day AP’s global investment summit scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4.

Making the big announcement, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy told reporters that he will shift his base to Vizag.

He also requested investors – foreign and domestic – to ‘visit us and see… how easy it is do to business in the state of Andhra Pradesh’.

Visakhapatnam was earlier treated as the third Andhra capital after it was shifted from Hyderabad to Amaravati post the bifurcation of state (Telangana and Andhra) in 2014.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the few states in the country which has been achieving double digit growth for past three years.

In 2021, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra government withdrew the controversial Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

The state government had earlier hinted AP could have three capitals– Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital in Amaravati and Judiciary Capital in Kurnool.